Intu: what happens next?

What is the outlook for Intu’s 17 UK shopping centres, after the landlord collapsed into administration earlier today?

After months of speculation, Intu appointed KPMG as administrators earlier today after negotiations with its lenders failed.

With 14 wholly-owned centres and three joint ventures, Intu is the UK’s largest shopping centre owner. Its centres, which include Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester and Intu Metrocentre in Gateshead, will continue to keep trading through the administration.

Intu had been hoping to secure standstill agreements on loan payments due today, however, announced that ”insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved on such terms”.

KPMG will now look to secure the best deal for Intu’s lenders, which include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and UBS. This could include appointing new asset managers or selling off the assets to new owners.

”They are likely going to look to offload them as quickly as possible, which means selling them at a loss in today’s market,” said Jonathan de Mello, head of retail consultancy at property agency Harper Dennis Hobbs. ”The banks are suddenly going to be lumbered with a massive shopping centre asset that they don’t know how to manage, I don’t think they’ll waste much time [in seeking bids].

”It’s probably going to be a mix of local authorities who have stakes in some of the assets [including Nottingham Broadmarsh and Intu Watford] and companies that have the cash reserves to asset manage,” he added. ”They are good assets but I imagine their property values are at 40 - 50% of what they are worth, which wouldn’t even cover the debt.”

Intu has been struggling for some time with a £4.5bn debt burden. It reported a £2bn loss for the year to 31 December 2019.

Its woes have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, which has seen rent payment levels decimated. The group previously announced it expects the amount it collects from rents and service charges to plummet by £181.6m to £310m for the year to December 31.

At this week’s rent quarter day, UK retailers paid just 13.8% of their rent to landlords.

Brian Burke, director at business advisory firm Quantuma, said: “In addition to many retailers having to consider their need to restructure their businesses in light of the pandemic, many are having to evaluate their store base. With Intu being a prominent landlord, there will undoubtedly be negotiations with many of their leaseholders, who will be seeking waivers and concessions.”

As the UK’s largest shopping centre owner, many have speculated that Intu was over-exposed to the retail industry’s restructurings and company voluntary arrangements over the past two years.

However, Mark Burlton, founder of retail real estate advisor Cross Border Retail, disagrees.

”The company had built up unstainable debt levels,” he said. ”For anyone to blame it on CVAs is missing the point.”

Burlton hops that local councils who hold stakes in the centres will be able to “pick up the assets for next to nothing, given the level of debt that is behind them, and do something that benefits their towns and cities.”

Intu directly employs nearly 3,000 people however, a further 100,000 work across its centres.

”It’s inevitable that the retail footprint will shrink [in these centres],” adds Burlton. “The worst-case scenario would be if the administrators look to get whatever they can for the centres and assets are sold to [vulture capitalist buyers] with very short-term goals.”