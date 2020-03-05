Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Intu’s future 'hangs in the balance'

5 March 2020By

Full screenintu potteries

Intu needs to “move quickly” to dispose assets after a failed attempt to raise equity has left the shopping centre owner in a “precarious situation”, experts have told Drapers.

Intu Properties has abandoned its planned equity raise after failing to reach a minimum target of £1.3bn from investors. This means Intu, owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, has missed the criteria set by banks to receive a four-year revolving credit facility of £440m.

The company is now at risk of breaching certain debt covenants in July 2020, depending on the ongoing performance of the business.

“Intu’s failure [to secure the equity] is an absolute hammer blow and [it] is very likely as a result to breach debt covenants in July,” said Jonathan De Mello, head of retail consultancy at property agency Harper Dennis Hobbs. “Unless something drastic happens and either someone magically provides them with the equity they need, or buys a majority stake in the business (both of which are unlikely) then Intu is in real trouble. It is imperative that it sells some of its malls as soon as possible and review investment in ongoing developments such as Intu Costa Del Sol and Intu Broadmarsh, if it is to survive longer term.”

Retail analyst Richard Lim agreed: “Its future hangs in the balance and it will need to move quickly. It puts it into a really precarious situation. The demand for retail property and investor sentiment is pretty much at a 10-year low.”

Lim flagged the potential danger of Intu’s collapse could have on other landlords: “If we were to see a situation where Intu were to fail, the risk would be that a lot of the debt is held by institutional investors. This could make institutional investors more nervous about exposure to other assets of the same ilk and might force them to start taking a different risk profile for other landlords.”

In a recent trading update Intu blamed company voluntary arrangements at Arcadia Group and Monsoon for “more than half” of its 9% reduction in full-year like-for-like net rental income for the three months to 30 September.

“Its portfolio is very mid-market in terms of [tenant] mix and that’s where the carnage is in terms of CVAs”, said one property source. “As a result, whenever a CVA hits it gets hit harder than most other [landlords]. It is a reflection of it occupying a particular sector of the market.” 

“Intu is doing some good innovation including incubators for brands, but it doesn’t deal with the fundamental and structural issues. It’s probably a scary lesson to everyone of what can happen.”

 

You might also like...

  • intu puerto venecia

    Intu sells Spanish shopping centre

    23 December 2019

    Shopping centre owner Intu has offloaded the largest shopping centre in Spain to Spanish investment group Generali Shopping Centre Fund for €475.3m (£405m). 

  • Arf 5912

    Intu offloads Spanish shopping centre

    28 January 2020

    Ailing shopping centre owner Intu has sold Spain’s Intu Asturias for €290m (£245.15m), as the business continues efforts to turn around its fortunes.

  • 3085904 intu potteries

    Intu issues income warning

    6 November 2019

    Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it expects full-year like-for-like net rental income for the three months to 30 September to be down 9% year on year, blaming company voluntary arrangements at Arcadia Group and Monsoon for “more than half” of the reduction.

  • intu lakeside

    Major Intu investor withdraws from £1bn cash call

    12 February 2020

    Link Real Estate Investment Trust has pulled out of plans to take part in Intu shopping centre group’s £1bn emergency cash call. 

