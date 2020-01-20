Investment leads to 'record' quarter at Sosandar

Revenue in the three months to 31 December 2019 was above management expectations at £3.8m, a 136% increase on the same period last year. Full-year revenue is expected to exceed current market expectations on the back of ongoing strong trading.

The etailer said it has seen ”substantial” growth in its active customer database, which now stands at 11,000. Repeat orders in the period increased by 140% and average order values increased to £101.97.

Sosandar did not reveal profit figures.

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, joint CEOs, said: “We are delighted to be reporting on an exceptional period of growth with sustained momentum across the key trading months to 31 December. It is pleasing that, as expected, following our increased investment in marketing, product and team we are seeing accelerated growth across all our KPIs. It is also testament to the quality of our product range that once we have acquired the customers they are becoming highly engaged with our brand.

“The opportunity we identified appears to be bigger that we first thought, with the success of new product areas helping to drive repeat purchases increasing the potential for future ranges. This has been enhanced by the successful trial in TV advertising which, combined with the already established channels of social, direct mail and PR, expands our ability to attract more new customers than originally anticipated. Acquisition of customers is nothing without successful retention and that’s why it is so pleasing to see that repeat customers in January, a traditionally difficult trading period, are tracking higher than in the peak autumn/winter period helping to continually improve the ever-growing lifetime revenue number.”