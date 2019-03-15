Investment underpins revenue rise at Furla

Italian accessories brand Furla has reported a 5.2% increase in revenue to €513m (£441m) in the 52 weeks to 31 December 2018.

The company said it has doubled its turnover over the past four fiscal years.

Alberto Camerlengo, chief executive of Furla Group, told Drapers: ”These are highly satisfying financial results for us, which we have achieved at a challenging time for the international market.

“Our single, fundamental goal has always been to guarantee continuity and excellence in all of Furla’s creations and I believe that the reasons for our continuous growth are a winning mix of Furla’s key strengths: our people, our wide and well-developed distribution network, constant research on the product and great design.

”2018 has also been a year in which we have invested significant financial resources in managing the unrestrained growth the company has experienced over the last several years, from acquiring total control of our retail distribution network in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, to strengthening our supply chain.

”These steps are important for our goal of long-term growth – we want the company to be profitable today, as well as in 90 years.”