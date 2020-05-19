'Invisible' agents and distributors' cry for rates help

Fashion wholesale agencies and distributors across the UK are calling to be included in the Covid-19 business rates grant and relief schemes.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a raft of business rates breaks for retail, leisure and hospitality premises on 17 March (box, below).

However, “showroom and premises” – a government-defined commercial property measure for business rates – which have had to remain closed since lockdown on 23 March were not included.

Daniel Morris, co-founder of The Morris Fyfe Agency in Brick Lane, east London, has launched an online petition calling for business rates grants and holidays for retail companies to be extended to include wholesale agents and distributors.

London-based Double H Agency, Love Brands, Jonny Drama, Just A Group, FOF Fashion Marketing and Brand Machine Group, as well as Manchester-based agency Red Alert, are among the signatories.



The petition states: “The business rates relief for retail companies should be extended to include wholesale agents and distributors whose businesses have been equally affected by the shutdown.

“Our business, like many others, is 100% reliant on retail. Since the outbreak, our customers have been mostly furloughed and no one is visiting wholesale showrooms. Our office is obviously closed and all of our customers have closed their doors.

“We completely understand that it is impossible for the government to list all types of industries that can qualify for rates relief during this outbreak, but we are effectively a direct service to retail, and have no other source of income.”

Morris told Drapers: “My petition is saying that we are directly related to retail and should be considered in the same bracket. With buyers furloughed, offices shut and those people working doing so from home, those of us with retail showrooms are experiencing a similar impact to retailers.

“In fact, you could claim [it’s] worse, as we don’t sell through websites. We can’t just walk away from our showrooms, so they are staying full of samples with no visitors.”

He added: “We’re not eligible for the 12-month rates holiday, or the £25,000 grant for ratepayers in the retail, hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors, because we’re not classed as retail, and I can’t get the small business grant funding of £10,000 because my rateable value is above £15,000.”

Juls Dawson, managing director of Just A Group, agreed: “I appreciate the government isn’t able to protect all business groups in their Covid-support schemes, but suppliers and agencies aren’t as visible as, let’s say, retailers.



“Ultimately we are at the end of the food chain. Retailers’ demands that we have faced for cancellations, shipment postponements and discounts in our sector are unprecedented, and to date on the whole we have been ignored by the government. It is time we did something collectively to be heard.” “We don’t have reports on footfall and consumer spending, we don’t have representative bodies such as the British Retail Consortium, and we don’t have bricks and mortar on the high streets.



Chris Foster-Orr, managing director of FOS Marketing, agreed: “Nobody has a clue that agents exist. I’ve lost count of the number of people over the years who were astounded that this is how shops are stocked and orders are placed. So I’m not at all surprised that the government and borough councils have excluded us, for no other reason than they don’t know we exist.

“We are intrinsically linked to the retailer through good times and bad times. So we should 100% be receiving the same level of support from the borough councils of a grant (£25,000 or £10,000 depending on size of premises) and the business rates-free period for the year 2020/21.”

However, Jed de Gregory, managing director of Red Alert agency, whose business also falls under “showroom and premises”, said he has recently been granted a 12-month business rates holiday, without applying for one: “I was under the impression that we hadn’t had our rates reduced, so I was going to write to request a reduction.

“It was only then that I noticed that a full credit of [undisclosed amount] for 12 months had already been applied to the bill without asking. This went unnoticed because of the isolation we are all going through.

“This should help [other agencies], because if one council is allowing a rate-free period, then all councils should do the same. I do believe that all agents and distributors should be given 100% credit towards their rates because 100% of our income comes from the retail sector, which is now closed down.”

Click here to sign the petition.