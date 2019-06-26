Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Ireland to ban fur farming

26 June 2019By

Ireland is set to become the 15th country in the European Union to ban fur farming.

The bill received cabinet approval on Tuesday and will come before the Dáil on 3-4 July.

The minister for agriculture, Michael Creed, said the bill “will make it illegal for any new fur farms to be established”. It will also allow existing operators to close on a phased basis.

Ireland’s three mink fur farms, in Donegal, Kerry and Laois, produce around 110,000 pelts a year.

