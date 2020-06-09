Irish retailers reopen for business

Retail stores in the Republic of Ireland have reopened on high streets after months of closure, as the country enters its second phase of easing lockdown.

The government announced on Friday that all stores with their own high street entrances would be allowed to open from Monday. Previously, larger stores had been told they would have to remain closed until the end of June.

While independents have reopened across the country, the surprise announcement has meant some of the bigger players have had to delay opening.

Selfridges-owned department store chain Brown Thomas Arnotts will open its stores on 10 - 11 June, followed by the reopening of Primark’s Irish Penneys stores from 12 June.

Shopping centres will be allowed to open from 15 June rather than the previous date of 10 August.

The managing director of one Irish menswear brand told Drapers: “For shopping centres not to open until August was very distressing. Now, we get the chance to trade some summer stock and also by opening on the 15 June we can get Father’s Day trade which is huge for menswear.”

He added: “I’ve heard that footfall was down yesterday, but conversion is up considerably. The people who come to shops are coming to buy.”

Dublin independents echoed this, telling Drapers that Monday’s customers had come in for intended purchases.

“We have seen customers using online as a catalogue to prep their visit and then come in with a list of things rather than having a look around,” said Andy Collins, owner of menswear store Indigo and Cloth. ”It’s a very different type of consumption where they are coming in to pick something up rather than to window shop.

He added: “It does make it easier for us but at the same time we have lost out on tourism and impulse purchasing you might get from browsing.”

Ruth Ní Loinsigh, owner of Om Diva boutique, also in the capital, told Drapers that the lack of tourism trade will have a big impact for independents.

”Tourism is a normally a really important part of our summer trading and that is gone completely,” she said. ”We will have to offset that will online sales.”

She hopes however that the pandemic will encourage people to shop local.

”Yesterday lots of our customers who felt ready to come out came in to support us. I think people are showing inclinations of showing more support for smaller businesses but it will likely be a staged return in customers”.

Louis Copeland, owner of the eponymous Irish menswear business, said: ”It’s going to take a few weeks to settle down and come back to some sense of normality - although reduced from what it was. [Opening dates for larger retailers and shopping centres] being brought forward will benefit everyone. Being half-closed and half-open isn’t good for anyone as customers don’t want to come into town if they know the big stores aren’t open.”