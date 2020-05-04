Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Irish shops to reopen in June

4 May 2020 By

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has unveiled Ireland’s plan to exit the lockdown over a period of three months, under which small retail outlets will reopen by 8 June.

Varadkar extended the lockdown for another two weeks to 18 May, but revealed a five-stage plan to exit this.

Small retail outlets who are able to observe social distancing will be allowed to reopen on 8 June.

Other non-essential retail outlets will be able to open on 29 June. Shopping centres will follow on 10 August.

The department of the Taoiseach said: “As we ease restrictions, the rate of the virus in the community will be constantly monitored by the National Public Health Emergency Team and the government.

“The framework sets out how we can keep the level of transmission as low as possible while balancing continuing restrictions proportionately with the positive social and economic benefits which will be brought about by lifting restrictions.”

