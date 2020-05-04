J Crew files for bankruptcy

US retailer J Crew has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of the impact of Covid-19 on the business.

As part of the bankruptcy, the retailer reached a deal with its lenders to convert $1.65bn (£1.3bn) worth of debt into equity. It has also secured a debtor in possession financing facility of $400m (£316m), which is expected to support operations through a restructuring process.

J Crew had reportedly been in talks with several lenders last week.

“This agreement with our lenders represents a critical milestone in the ongoing process to transform our business with the goal of driving long-term, sustainable growth for J Crew and further enhancing Madewell’s growth momentum,” said chief executive Jan Singer. “Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect from us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit under these extraordinary Covid-19-related circumstances.

”As we look to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible, this comprehensive financial restructuring should enable our business and brands to thrive for years to come.”