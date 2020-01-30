J Crew hires former Victoria's Secret chief

J Crew Group has appointed former Victoria’s Secret CEO Jan Singer as its new chief executive.

Singer, who resigned as CEO of Victoria’s Secret in November 2018, will join J Crew’s board of directors.

Prior to Victoria’s Secret, Singer was CEO of Spanx between 2014 and 2016 and was Nike’s corporate VP for global footwear and clothing for 10 years.

J Crew’s interim CEO Michael Nicholson will now return to his former role as president and chief operating officer.