J Crew hires former Victoria's Secret chief

30 January 2020By

Full screenJ crew

J Crew Group has appointed former Victoria’s Secret CEO Jan Singer as its new chief executive. 

Singer, who resigned as CEO of Victoria’s Secret in November 2018, will join J Crew’s board of directors. 

Prior to Victoria’s Secret, Singer was CEO of Spanx between 2014 and 2016 and was Nike’s corporate VP for global footwear and clothing for 10 years. 

J Crew’s interim CEO Michael Nicholson will now return to his former role as president and chief operating officer.

Tags

Comment

