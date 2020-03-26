Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Jack Wills continues to slash stores

26 March 2020By

Full screenjack wills

Frasers Group has announced the immediate closure of a further 17 Jack Wills stores, bringing the total number of store closures announced over the last week to 22.

The store locations set to close are: Belfast, Bristol Cribbs, Southampton, Hereford, Meadowhall, Silverburn, Plymouth, Truro, Chelmsford, Watford, Camberly, London’s O2, Ipswich, Leeds, Lakeside, Kildare and Bicester Village. 

A spokeswoman said: “The group has been working closely with landlords since acquiring Jack Wills to save as many stores - and livelihoods - as possible. Now faced by unprecedented uncertainty in the retail environment, these closures are inevitable, unless landlords are willing to come forward quickly and finally have meaningful discussions.”

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (then called Sports Direct International), acquired lifestyle brand Jack Wills for £12.8m in a pre-pack administration deal last August. 

All 100 Jack Wills stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as the distribution centre, were transferred to Sports Direct, along with all 1,700 employees.

 

 

