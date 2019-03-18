Jack Wills poaches Jigsaw finance boss

Jigsaw’s chief finance officer Claire Wain is to join Jack Wills in the same role.

She will start her new position in April, reporting directly to Jack Wills CEO Suzanne Harlow.

Wain joined Jigsaw in July 2017 as finance director, before being made CFO in December of the same year and joining the board.

During her time at Jigsaw, she led the refinancing and recapitalisation of the business

Wain was previously director of group finance at Mothercare and has also held roles at John Lewis, Harrods and Arcadia.

Harlow said: “I am delighted that Claire will be joining us as CFO. She has an impressive background within the retail sector and I am looking forward to working with her as we continue to restore the business to profitable growth.”