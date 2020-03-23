Jack Wills shutters further stores

Frasers Group has announced it will close another nine Jack Wills stores, after its acquisition of the lifestyle brand last August.

The British brand, which was bought out of administration by Frasers Group in August 2019, will immediately close stores in Abersock, Aldeburgh, St Andrew, Dartmouth, Harrogate, St Ives, Lincoln, Rushden Lakes and Southwold.

It comes after the retailer announced five closures last week.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “The Group has been working closely with landlords since acquiring Jack Wills to keep as many stores open as possible. Now faced by unprecedented uncertainty in the retail environment, further closures are inevitable.”

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (then under the name Sports Direct International), acquired lifestyle brand Jack Wills for £12.8m in a pre-pack administration deal last August.