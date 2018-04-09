Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

jack wills campaign shot from peel km to find out season

Jack Wills to open at Intu Watford

9 April 2018 By Emily Seares

British clothing brand Jack Wills is set to open a new 5,000 sq ft store at Intu Watford, as part of a £180m expansion of the shopping centre, which also includes Debenhams and Superdry.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.