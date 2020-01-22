Jacket Required moves location for spring 21

The show will move from The Old Truman Brewery in east London to the Saatchi Gallery in south-west London for its next edition, on 22-23 July.

Martin Arnold, fashion portfolio director at Hyve Group, which organises the show, said: “We want to give the spring 21 edition of Jacket Required a significant reboot, so, in line with our plans to really push the premium edge of Jacket Required and make it the UK’s only true home for premium menswear once again, we’re moving to the iconic Saatchi Gallery.

“As many regular Hyve Fashion attendees and exhibitors will know, our premium womenswear show, Scoop, also calls this venue home. As we continue to align the fashion portfolio, we wanted to bring Jacket Required in line with Scoop’s setting and values, to ensure that our premium offerings across men’s and women’s fashion truly match. While the two shows will remain separate, running to their own original datelines, we believe that aligning Jacket Required with Scoop will help to solidify our premium identity.”

The autumn 20 show takes place today and tomorrow (22-23 January) across two floors at The Old Truman Brewery.