Jane Shepherdson returns to the industry

Former Whistles CEO, Jane Shepherdson, has joined rental platform My Wardrobe HQ as its new chair, after a three-year break from the retail industry.
She left her position at Whistles in 2016, after eight years at the helm, to work on charity projects.
In an Instagram post about her new role she said: “Together we are going to make renting the most exciting experience you’ve ever had…Yet…Look fabulous and save the planet.”
My Wardobe HQ is backed by around 25 angel investors including Shepherdson, who has made a “small but significant” investment, according to Fashion Network.
