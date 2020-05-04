JD blocks Boohoo board appointment

JD Sports non-executive director Kath Smith will no longer be joining the Boohoo board in the same role after the sportswear retailer withdrew its consent.

Smith has been a non-executive director at JD Sports since May 2019. She was previously general manager and vice-president of The North Face EMEA.

She was due to join the Boohoo board on 1 May. However, JD Sports has now withdrawn its consent for the appointment.

Boohoo has said it will ”seek a suitable replacement as soon as possible”.

The etail group’s revenue and profits soared for the year to 29 February. Group revenue was up 44% year on year to £1.23bn. Profits before tax rose by 54% to £92.2m.

Boohoo Group co-founder and executive director Carol Kane told Drapers that the company’s lockdown success was a result of pivoting its party and workwear product offering to athleisure and loungewear.