JD Sports buys Go Outdoors through pre-pack

JD Sports Fashion has reacquired its Go Outdoors brand via a pre-pack administration.

Peter Cowgill’s retail group bought the business, and all of its assets, via a newly incorporated subsidiary JD Newco 1 for £56.5m. This will be returned to the group as partial repayment against its historic debt.

Michael Magnay and Daniel Butters of Deloitte were appointed as joint administrators to facilitate the deal.

Cowgill said: “As a consequence of Covid-19, Go Outdoors was no longer viable as previously structured and would have absorbed capital at an unsustainable rate for the foreseeable future.

“Having investigated all available options for the business, we firmly believe that this restructuring will provide Go Outdoors with a platform from which it can progress while remaining a member of the group.”

Existing employees will be transferred to the new business. The group said it will continue to occupy all 67 Go Outdoors stores for at least 12 months and retain most in the long term.

JD Sports said the business’s previous property leases “were extremely inflexible” with an average 10 years remaining cross the portfolio with upward only rent reviews.

It said it intends to honour all outstanding liabilities, including to branded stock suppliers.

JD Sports originally Go Outdoors in 2016 for £112m.

The board considered a potential sale prior to the pre-pack deal.