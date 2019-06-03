JD Sports poised to join FTSE 100

JD Sports Fashion is expected to make its debut on the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE 100) this week, as its market capitalisation reaches almost £6bn.

The sportswear specialist’s revenue almost doubled to £4.7bn for the 52 weeks to 2 February 2019.

Since then it has acquired menswear brand Pretty Green out of administration in April, and agreed to buy its footwear rival Footasylum – althought the latter is currently being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Meanwhile, it is thought Marks & Spencer will narrowly avoid falling off the FTSE 100 thanks to a £601m investment raised through a rights issue.

The outcome of the FTSE 100 reshuffle will be announced at the close of the markets on Wednesday, and will take effect from 24 June.