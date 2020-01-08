JD Sports to debut in Paris

JD Sports has announced that it will be opening a new 21,500 sq ft flagship store in Paris, France, at the start of the summer.

The store at 118-120 rue de Rivoli was formerly occupied by H&M. It is expected to open around the third week of May.

JD now has a presence in 11 countries in mainland Europe. It has eight store locations signed off for openings in France later this year: at the Lillenium shopping mall in Lille, in Tourville-la-Rivière, Toulon (Mayol), Nantes (Beaulieu), Nancy (Houdemont), inside the La Vache Noire shopping centre in Arcueil and in Strasbourg (Vendenheim).

Group revenues jumped 47% to £2.7bn in the six months to 3 August 2019, compared with the same period last year. EBITDA at the sportswear retailer grew 37% to £235m.

The group reported an operating profit of £200m, a 61% increase on the previous year. Profit before tax grew by 7% to £122m.