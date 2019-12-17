The retailer was one of the first to open in Churchill Square when it was redeveloped in 1998.

Three units will be combined to create the new JD Sports superstore, which will allow the retailer “to show off its latest offerings from the hottest brands, including Nike, Adidas and The North Face”.

Neil Hockin, director at leasing agent Lunson Mitchenall, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the retail spaces we advise on, whether that be repurposing units to create a bigger or smaller unit or change the use to better meet the needs of consumers.

“We have worked on Churchill Square for over 20 years, working closely with [the] team at Aberdeen Standard Investments to identify the right opportunities to enhance the centre’s tenant mix and financial performance.

“The repositioning of the Western Road frontage has been fundamental to ensuring the centre’s retailer mix remains relevant by providing best in class retail brands with optimal stores.”

Last week, Pentland Group, the largest shareholder in JD Sports, sold a stake in the sportswear retailer worth £177m.