JD Sports to take lease of Topshop Westfield

JD Sports has signed a 10-year lease on a second store at London’s Westfield Stratford City, taking over the Topshop Topman unit.

The sportswear retailer will also renew the lease on its current space at the shopping centre, taking its overall footprint to more than 40,000 sq ft.

The 31,000 sq ft two-storey Topshop Topman shop opened in September 2011 and is closing as the lease expires, Drapers understands. The store was not part of the retailer’s seven company voluntary arrangements, which were passed in June.

Warren Thompson, group head of acquisitions at JD Sports, said: “We are excited to deliver our new flagship store within Westfield Stratford City, one of our key shopping centre locations in UK. JD will bring the very latest sports fashion to our consumers in our very latest flagship store concept.”