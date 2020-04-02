Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: JD Williams cancels spring 20 orders

2 April 2020By

Full screenJd williams 1

N Brown Group brand JD Williams has cancelled spring 20 orders with some suppliers as the coronavirus epidemic continues to affect the retail industry. 

The brand is among big names including Primark, Arcadia Group and Urban Outfitters to have cancelled or delayed orders.

An N Brown spokeswoman said: ”Our priority is to ensure we can continue to serve our customers while protecting the well-being of our colleagues during these challenging times.

”In response to the challenges arising from Covid-19, and in line with the wider UK retail sector, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel orders for SS20 product with some of our suppliers.

“We are working closely with our supply partners to navigate this challenging situation and ensure orders for future seasons.”

Read more: Suppliers warn of coronavirus cancellation ‘armageddon’

