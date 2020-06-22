JD's Go Outdoors prepares for administration

JD Sports Fashion has filed a notice to appoint administrators to its Go Outdoors brand.

The group filed the notice on Friday and is understood to have lined up restructuring experts from Deloitte.

JD Sports Fashion bought Go Outdoors, which sells bikes, tents and waterproof clothes, in 2016 for £112m. It accounts for 5% of the group’s annual revenue.

The brand currently employs around 2,300 staff and has 67 stores.

It comes after Go Outdoors is understood to have conducted a separate sale process in recent weeks.

Administrators are expected to be appointed this week, and the process is likely to result in a restructuring.

Based in Sheffield, Go Outdoors was established in 1998 by Paul Caplan and John Graham, and backed by YFM Equity Partners and, latterly, 3i Group.

JD Sports Fashion’s other outdoor brands include Blacks, Millets, and Tiso.

JD Sports Fashion declined to comment.