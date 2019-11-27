Jenners could be forced to leave Princes Street

Edinburgh’s Jenners department store could be forced to leave its iconic Princes Street location, which it has occupied for more than 180 years.

The building’s owner and bestseller CEO, Anders Holch Povlsen, has unveiled plans to reinvent the historic building, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The blueprint includes plans for a hotel, cafes, rooftop restaurant and shops.

Under the new plans it is unclear whether Jenners department store, which is owned by Sports Direct, will remain. Anders Krogh, project manager of Povlsen’s property development company told the Guardian he had not reached an agreement with Sports Direct about Jenners’ future in the building.

If it does not remain, the move means Jenners could leave the building as early as next year.

Founded in 1838, Jenners is one of the oldest department stores to trade from the same site. The original Jenners building was destroyed in a fire in 1892, after which William Hamilton Beattie designed its current home on Princes Street which opened in 1895.

It was sold in 2005 to private investors, after House of Fraser bought Jenners. Polvsen acquired the 182,986 sq ft building for a reported £53m in 2017.