Joe Browns defies retail ‘doom and gloom’

Lifestyle retailer Joe Browns has reported a 24% increase in sales for the autumn 18 season compared with last year, despite tough trading on the high street.
It had a 32% rise in women’s coats and jackets between 10 August and 10 December, compared with the same period in 2017.
Total menswear sales were up by 28% on 2017 and women’s footwear sales grew by almost 34%.
Accessory sales across both men’s and women’s wear climbed by more than 40%, and women’s swimwear and loungewear sales soared by more than 232%.
Simon Brown, founder and managing director of Joe Browns, said: “We have confidence in our strategy offering our customers something different and remarkable at great value for money. I know it’s very difficult out there. Our current position has been part of a five-year investment plan, which we are confident will see our success continue long-term.
“Being privately owned, we don’t have to answer to banks or shareholders, so we have no need to discount in a panic. We have confidence in our strong product range, which offers great value for money and the brand is real. It is from our hearts and we live and breathe it.”
