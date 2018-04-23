Joe Browns' Lovelock backs online marketplace

High-profile company voluntary arrangements from New Look and Select have sent shockwaves across fashion retail.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
What does the gender pay gap data really tell us about inequality in the fashion industry?
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now