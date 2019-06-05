Joe Browns to open second store as business booms

Lifestyle retailer Joe Browns will open its second bricks-and-mortar store in July, at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York.

The 1,500 sq ft outlet store in York was designed by Dalziel & Pow, and will house own-label discounted menswear, womenswear and accessories.

It follows strong trading at the brand’s full-price store in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield (pictured above), which has generated £3.3m in gross sales since opening in November 2017.

Joe Browns started as a menswear catalogue business in 1998 and quickly expanded into womenswear, online selling and wholesale, before venturing into bricks-and-mortar retailing. As part of its ongoing expansion, it launched a homeware collaboration with N Brown Group in March.

Across the business, total direct sales have risen 17% year on year since the start of the company’s financial year last July.

Simon Brown, managing director and founder of Joe Browns, said: “[The York store] is the next phase for us in exploring retail and means more people will be able to access remarkable garments at great prices.

“There are challenges out there in retail but there are also opportunities. We’re only a fraction of the way through our journey. Joe Browns can get as big as our imaginations want it to be.”