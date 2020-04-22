John Barton appointed as Ted Baker chairman

Ted Baker has appointed former Next chairman John Barton as non-executive chairman of the board.

Barton is currently chairman of budget airline Easy Jet, having been appointed in 2013. Before that, he was chairman at Next from 2006 to 2017. He joined the high street stalwart in 2002 as a board member in 2002 before being appointed deputy chairman in 2004.

He also has served as chairman at Cable & Wireless Worldwide, and was previously a senior independent director of both WH Smith and leisure multinational SSP Group.

Acting chair Sharon Baylay will continue in her role until Barton formally joins the board in July.

Baylay said: “Following a thorough and competitive search process, the Board is delighted that John is joining us as Chairman and we look forward to welcoming him to Ted Baker.

“His significant experience in a number of leading customer facing businesses, including very relevant experience from his time spent leading the Board at Next plc, will be of great value as we continue the journey to transform the business.

Barton added: “These are unprecedented times, and while I do not underestimate the significant challenges ahead of us, Ted Baker has strong foundations from which to build: a refreshed and committed leadership team, fronted by Rachel Osborne; dedicated and loyal colleagues; a strong brand which resonates with customers; diversified income streams and a well-invested, omni-channel platform.

I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and leadership team to steer the Group through this period of transformation in the years ahead.”