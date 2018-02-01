John Lewis and M&S sign up to government disability campaign

Horns blared on west London’s King’s Road on Sunday as traffic built up as a result of the weekend roadworks, but inside the nearby Saatchi Gallery, premium womenswear trade show Scoop was its usual oasis of calm.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. Over 700 attendees attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now and enter the awards
Online sales are soaring across the fashion industry. But, as the market matures – figures from IMRG Capgemini show 2017 growth plateaued at 12.1%, down from 15.9% in 2016 – Drapers identifies the five developments that will shape fashion ecommerce in 2018.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. Over 700 attendees attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now and enter the awards