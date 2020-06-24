John Lewis appoints executive director

Co-op Group deputy chief executive Pippa Wicks has been named as the new executive director of John Lewis.

Wicks will join John Lewis in August, she will be responsible for trading, merchandising, marketing, and developing propositions and services for its stores and website.

She has been deputy chief executive at Co-op Group since 2014.

At John Lewis Partnership, which includes John Lewis and Waitrose, she will join a seven-strong executive team: chairman Sharon White; executive director of finance Patrick Lewis; executive director of people Tracey Killen; executive director of operations Andrew Murphy;, executive director of customer service Berangere Michel; executive director of strategy and commercial Nina Bhatia; and executive director of Waitrose James Bailey, who joined from Sainsbury’s in April.

Simon Coble will continue in his role as trading director of John Lewis, reporting to Wicks.

White said Wicks “brings a wealth of experience of leading and developing businesses that deliver brilliant products and services to customers, both online and in stores”.

She added that, as a membership organisation, the Co-op Group shares “similar values” to the John Lewis Partnership, which is an employee-owned social enterprise.

The partnership announced last year that there would no longer be divisional boards or separate management directors for John Lewis and Waitrose. Instead, seven new director roles (see above) were introduced to be responsible for the whole partnership.

John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds left the business in April as part of the “Future Partnership” programme to merge the management of John Lewis and Waitrose, announced in October. She was meant to become the new brand executive director, overseeing both John Lewis and Waitrose in a newly-created role she was due to take up in February.

Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, Sir Charlie Mayfield, also stepped down this year.