Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

John Lewis Black Friday fashion sales up 13%

3 December 2019By Hywel Roberts

Full screenblack friday

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners increased 13% year on year for the Black Friday period, according to the retailer’s latest sales report.

The figures compare the 10-day period around Black Friday this year (22 Nov – 1 Dec) to the equivalent period in 2018 (16 Nov - 25 Nov).

Bérangère Michel, partner and operations director at the department store retailer, said it was a “record week of sales” across menswear, with bestsellers including Barbour clothing for men and women. 

Total sales for John Lewis & Partners increased by 9.5% year on year across the same period.

Michel added: “Sales were driven by demand for our Black Friday deals… and the continued strength of our gifting and Christmas assortment also contributed.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.