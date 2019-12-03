John Lewis Black Friday fashion sales up 13%

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners increased 13% year on year for the Black Friday period, according to the retailer’s latest sales report.
The figures compare the 10-day period around Black Friday this year (22 Nov – 1 Dec) to the equivalent period in 2018 (16 Nov - 25 Nov).
Bérangère Michel, partner and operations director at the department store retailer, said it was a “record week of sales” across menswear, with bestsellers including Barbour clothing for men and women.
Total sales for John Lewis & Partners increased by 9.5% year on year across the same period.
Michel added: “Sales were driven by demand for our Black Friday deals… and the continued strength of our gifting and Christmas assortment also contributed.”
