John Lewis chairman: 'we're feeling the jeopardy'

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
27 June 2018 3:08 pm
27 June 2018 2:40 pm
27 June 2018 1:58 pm
The retail industry continues to be a game of many halves.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. Book your place at the event now to make sure you don't miss out
26 June 2018 11:12 am
25 June 2018 6:59 am
25 June 2018 6:58 am
With an ecommerce empire of influencers, $1bn of millennial-fuelled sales, and a strong bond with the Instagram-friendly music festival, US etailer Revolve is ready to make an impact on the UK market.
This year's Drapers Fashion Forum will put productivity at its heart and investigate how retailers can future-proof their businesses to survive and thrive. Don't miss out, and apply for your ticket now!
11 June 2018 5:11 pm
27 June 2018 12:49 pm
21 June 2018 2:33 pm
21 June 2018 1:30 pm
The founders of ethical womenswear brand Beulah, Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan, talk to Drapers about building their brand and launching their new, Chelsea store.
21 June 2018 3:52 pm
21 June 2018 0:00 am
19 June 2018 4:10 pm
19 June 2018 4:03 pm
As automation blurs the line between etail and bricks-and-mortar shopping, retailers are going automatic to lure shoppers in store
The Drapers Awards 2018 are now open for entries! The event on 29 November recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector. Book your table now before it's too late
25 June 2018 2:17 pm
25 June 2018 1:52 pm
25 June 2018 11:48 am
25 June 2018 8:58 am
27 June 2018
By Jill Geoghegan
John Lewis has said its half-year profits before exceptional items will be “close to zero” this year, and predicted full-year profits will be “substantially lower” than last year.
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision