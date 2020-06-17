Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

John Lewis comes under fire on diversity

17 June 2020

John Lewis York

John Lewis has come under fire for the lack of diversity in its top ranks, as only six of the retailer’s 158 senior UK managers are from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background.

Only three directors on the permanent senior UK team are from an ethnic minority, The Guardian has reported. They are chairman Sharon White, strategy director Nina Bhatia and Bérangère Michel, who is in charge of customer service.

White, who joined in February, pledged to improve the retailer’s diversity on taking the top role. 

In January, John Lewis published its first diversity report, which exposed that representation of ethnic minorities steadily decreased through the management ranks.

Only 3.7% of John Lewis workers identify as being from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background. This compares with 14% in the UK’s general population.

However, those staff members are typically represented in lower positions at John Lewis. Nearly 17% of the group’s lowest-paid staff are from a minority ethnic background, compared with 3% in the top four management levels.

John Lewis has been contacted for comment. 

Comment

