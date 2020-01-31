John Lewis customer director to exit

John Lewis has suffered another loss to its senior team, as customer director Craig Inglis is leaving the retailer at the end of March after 12 years.

Inglis joined John Lewis as head of brand communications in March 2008, became director of marketing in 2010 and was appointed customer director in 2015.

Prior to his time at the department store he spent 10 years at Virgin Trains as sales and marketing director.

Earlier this month it was announced that Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis & Partners, will also leave the business.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesman said: “We have announced to Partners that Craig Inglis will leave the Partnership at the end of March. Craig has decided that, having worked for the business for 12 years, latterly as customer director, now is the right time to explore opportunities outside the Partnership.”