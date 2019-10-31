John Lewis expands click-and-collect network

The trial has debuted in collaboration with Boden, but John Lewis said it has the potential to expand to more third-party retailers. From today, Boden customers will be able to use the John Lewis & Partners click-and-collect service to pick up their parcels from 30 Waitrose & Partners stores. Boden orders placed by 7pm will be available for click and collect by the end of the next working day.

These Waitrose locations will be listed as click-and-collect on the Boden website: Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, Salisbury and Chippenham in Wiltshire, Clapham Junction, Balham, Richmond, Chiswick, West Ealing, Vauxhall, Battersea Nine Elms, South Woodford and Bressenden Place in Greater London, Comely Bank in Edinburgh, Stirling in Stirling, Dibden in Hampshire, Truro in Cornwall, Holsworthy and Exeter in Devon, Clifton in Bristol, Ely and Cambridge in Cambridgeshire, Otley in West Yorkshire, Headington and Witney in Oxfordshire, Cheadle Hulme in Cheshire, Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, Brighton in East Sussex, Harpenden and Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire and Newton Mearns in Strathclyde.

The John Lewis Partnership, which launched the service in 2008, said that by opening up click and collect to those customers who shop with other retailers, it is introducing new customers to the partnership’s range of products and personalised customer service. In the last five years alone, John Lewis click-and-collect orders have increased by more than 50%, while 57% of all online orders are delivered through this service.

Bérangère Michel, partner and operations director at John Lewis & Partners, said: “We were one of the first to launch a click-and-collect service at scale in the UK and we’re pleased that the service will now be used by other businesses. This is a great example of how we are combining the capabilities of John Lewis and Waitrose to deliver what retail needs, at a time when the sector is changing at an extraordinary pace.”

Gav Thompson, chief customer officer at Boden, said: “We are so excited to be able to offer our customers Click & Collect at select Waitrose shops in time for Christmas. This is a new way of shopping Boden and the perfect collaboration, designed around convenience and ease.”