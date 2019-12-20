John Lewis extends click-and-collect deadline

John Lewis & Partners has announced that it will extend its click-and-collect order cut-off for Christmas by 24 hours to 23 December.

The click-and-collect function will be available from all John Lewis shops and 294 Waitrose stores.

Customers will be able to order up until 8pm for collection from a John Lewis shop and up until 4pm for collection from selected Waitrose shops, allowing customers to collect parcels until shops close on Christmas Eve.

This is the fifth year in a row that John Lewis has extended its deadline, and it is the first year it is extending the deadline to 294 Waitrose & Partners locations.

Bérangère Michel, operations director at John Lewis, said: “In the run-up to Christmas, we know our delivery promise is even more important to our customers and we are pleased that we are able to give them an extra 24 hours to finish their Christmas shopping.

“By adding more Waitrose locations, we are aiming to make the last minute click-and-collect shopping even more convenient as customers can pick up their John Lewis orders at the same time as collecting their Christmas groceries.”