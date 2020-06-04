John Lewis launches lockdown workshops

John Lewis Partnership is this week launching a series of free online workshops to help address some of the undesirable “side effects” of coronavirus lockdown, such as poor posture from home working.

John Lewis and Waitrose have teamed up with health and life insurer Vitality to launch the workshops exclusively for MyJohn Lewis and MyWaitrose members.

From this week, the retailers’ members are being invited to book on to a range of free live classes, including:

Sessions on the importance of sleep and top tips on creating the perfect bedroom environment with John Lewis bed buyers

Family Fitness classes with Vitality’s sporting experts including Olympic swimmer, Lizzie Simmonds, and Olympic modern pentathlete Samantha Murray

Talks from in-house Waitrose nutritionists on making healthier food choices and how to meal plan

Energising cardio sessions run by Vitality’s own in-house clinicians and coaches

Posture principles, including a session with Olympian Lord Sebastian Coe and a vitality physiotherapist

Classes will take place every Wednesday throughout June.

Peter Cross, partner and director of customer experience at Waitrose and John Lewis, said: “Lockdown will have taken its toll on us all in different ways, whether it’s long hours working on an unsuitable chair in our bedrooms, unhealthy snacking, disturbed sleep or lack of proper exercise, as well as the impact on our mental health.

“We’re really excited to be doing our bit to help and have created a broad range of content with some of the nation’s superstars, as well as our own in-house experts to look at well-being from a variety of angles. We hope that there’s something here for everyone however small.”

A range of other virtual services have been launched by both Waitrose and John Lewis in recent weeks, including nursery, home and styling advice services.