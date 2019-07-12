John Lewis outlines new vision for menswear

John Lewis will unveil a new inhouse menswear brand and revamp its existing Kin range for autumn 18, reflecting what the retailer described as its “most significant” investment in menswear to date.

The retailer’s menswear offer will be anchored by John Lewis & Partners, a 280-piece collection launching in September that concentrates on delivering “fit, design, quality and style”.

Kin, which was started in 2013, will be refocused on durability and performance, combining a contemporary aesthetic with technical fabrications.

John Lewis has already introduced six new menswear labels to its offer: Maison Labiche, Les Basics, Wax London, SKU, Far Afield and Tretorn have been added online and in 10 of its branches since February.

The inhouse and external branded offer will be bolstered by a new men’s personal styling service at the retailer’s Oxford Street store, which will also be home to a revamped 20,000 sq ft menswear department.

Beth Pettet, head of menswear at John Lewis & Partners, said: “The investment in our standalone brands and our strong branded collections sits alongside an enhanced range of services that leverage the expertise of our partners. This will all combine to mark the next phase in our strategy to offer a unique shopping experience that customers cannot find anywhere else and will establish John Lewis as a fantastic destination for menswear.”