John Lewis Partnership faces potential restructuring

Senior figures at John Lewis Partnership are preparing to restructure the business to bring the department store and grocer Waitrose closer together.

Outgoing chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield is planning to reduce duplication across the John Lewis and Waitrose businesses, which could lead to job losses, according to the Sunday Times.

Currently, the department store and the supermarket have separate finance, human resources and marketing teams.

The John Lewis Partnership swung to a loss of £25.9m in the half year to 27 July 2019, down from an £800,000 profit during the same period last year.

Gross sales at the Partnership, which includes John Lewis and Waitrose, fell 1.2% during the period.

The group blamed subdued consumer confidence, IT investment and cost inflation for its losses in the first half.

The John Lewis Partnership said: ”At H1 results we spoke about working as one business, with two brands. We are pressing on with this work and will share details in due course.”