John Lewis poised to reveal losses

The John Lewis Partnership is expected to unveil a loss this week, as it reports its results for the first half-year of 2019.

Analysts estimate that the group, which comprises department store John Lewis & Partners and supermarket Waitrose & Partners, could reveal a loss of up to £15m, the Daily Mail reports.

Competitors’ increased discounting as well as pressure on Waitrose from Aldi and Lidl are expected to hit the group’s profits.

The retailer will announce its full results on Thursday 12 September.