John Lewis predicts last-minute Christmas rush

The John Lewis Partnership has predicted a last-minute rush to stores across the UK today and tomorrow, with novelty socks and onesies among the most popular festive impulse purchases.

The retailer says it will be “forgotten” everyday items that shoppers will be flooding to stores to purchase on 23 and 24 December.

John Lewis predicts novelty socks, onesies and gadgets such as airpods and smart speakers and Lego will be among the most popular festive impulse purchases as customers rush to the shops to get their final gifts and hosting essentials.

The top 10 items people will be visiting shops to buy before Christmas, include:

JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS 1. Apple AirPods 2. Google Home Mini 3. GHD Original Hair Straightener 4. Dyson Airwrap 5. Rubix Cube 6. Unlit Festive Fir Tree 7. Pom Pom Fur Onesie 8. John Lewis & Partners Synthetic Soft Touch Washable Pillow 9. LEGO 10. Novelty Christmas Stag Socks for Men

Anna Berry, partner and head of gift buying at John Lewis, said: “Maybe the reason we see so many customers buying expensive last-minute gifts is because many people find those closest to them the hardest people to buy for. Our recent research found that more than one in five of us find our partners are the hardest people to buy for, followed by our parents.”

The data was based on research by OnePoll conducted in September 2019.