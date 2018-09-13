John Lewis profits wiped out

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
13 September 2018 6:37 am
13 September 2018 6:24 am
13 September 2018 6:16 am
13 September 2018 6:04 am
Independent retailing is one of the fashion industry’s toughest sectors, but also one of the most innovative – and larger retailers would do well to take note of the initiatives the sector is driving.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. Book your place at the event now to make sure you don't miss out
12 September 2018 2:30 pm
11 September 2018 2:03 pm
Julian and Rhona Blades tell the rollercoaster-ride story that led them to win Drapers Independents Lifetime Achievement Award today
This year's Drapers Fashion Forum will put productivity at its heart and investigate how retailers can future-proof their businesses to survive and thrive. Don't miss out, and apply for your ticket now!
11 September 2018 9:11 am
28 August 2018 9:18 am
22 August 2018 2:23 pm
14 August 2018 3:40 pm
Sean Barron’s and Jamie Mazur’s repurposed denim brand, Re/Done, aims to drive consumers towards sustainable fashion, individuality and keeping heritage brands relevant.
11 September 2018 8:39 am
9 September 2018 8:13 am
7 September 2018 2:53 pm
6 September 2018 11:44 am
A series of setbacks, including a fire at its Basildon warehousing facility, could have spelled the end for streetwear-inspired young fashion brand 304 Clothing
The Drapers Awards 2018 are now open for entries! The event on 29 November recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector. Book your table now before it's too late
12 September 2018 9:51 am
12 September 2018 9:32 am
12 September 2018 9:14 am
13 September 2018
By Tara Hounslea
John Lewis Partnership profits before tax and exceptional items fell 98.8% to £1.2m in “the most promotional market we’ve seen in almost a decade”, said chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield.
