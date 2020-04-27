John Lewis ready to open shops in May

John Lewis could begin opening some stores as soon as the middle of next month, if the government gives the go-ahead for non-essential stores to begin trading again.

The department store chain has created a three-stage plan to reopen its store portfolio once the strict lockdown rules are lifted by the government.

The plan will take three to six weeks to complete, and works to the likely scenario that different sizes of stores across its 50-store portfolio will reopen at varying times.

Its first phase is to include stores with larger car parks to allow staff to drive to work and safely maintain social distancing. This will account for around 20 stores.

John Lewis’ larger stores such as London, Birmingham or Glasgow (pictured) are likely to remain closed until the tail-end of the re-opening plan.

No date has yet been set and the plan is a “portable” strategy, could change.

Despite the temporarily closure of its store portfolio, the department store reported an 84% year-on-year growth in online sales for the period between mid-March and 15 April.

John Lewis has reopened its Lancashire textile factory to make clinical gowns for the NHS and donated more than 20,000 metres of cotton fabric to groups making scrubs for the NHS.