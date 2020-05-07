John Lewis reveals what lockdown Britain is buying

Sales of gym kit, self-care products and loungewear have soared at John Lewis as consumers adjust to life in lockdown.

The retailer says running shoes, training gear, gym equipment and wireless headphones are all in high demand, thanks in part to the popularity of social media fitness star Joe Wicks. There has been a 72% uplift in sales for sports shoes and a 315% increase in sales of yoga and pilates equipment at the John Lewis since lockdown was enforced on 24 March. Sales of gym equipment exploded by 496% – adjustable ankle weights from sports giant Reebok proved a bestseller.

Casualwear, athleisure, and nightwear have all also experienced high demand, said Jo Bennett, head of buying for womenswear at John Lewis. The retailer expects the popularity of these categories to grow, as consumers continue to spend more time at home over the weeks and months ahead.

Consumers are focusing more on their beauty regimes. Skincare sales have risen by 183% during lockdown. Facemasks and hair treatments are up 187% as beauty salons remain closed.

Shoppers have also been busy kitting out their bedrooms. Sales of decorative bedding have soared by 130% as consumers get cosy and create comfortable spaces in their homes.

Unable to go out to pubs, restaurants or to the cinema, shoppers are rediscovering old-fashioned pastimes. John Lewis has seen “exceptional demand” for puzzles and board games. Scrabble, Monopoly and Bingo have proved the most popular board games.

The retailer also reported unprecedented demand for haberdashery items, including needlepoint sets, sewing machines, knitting yarns and crafting kits. Sales of elastic are up 1,430% as consumers make their own face masks at home.