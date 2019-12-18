John Lewis sales dip after Black Friday

Total sales at John Lewis fell by 11.9% for the week to 14 December, in a week the department store called “more subdued” in the wake of Black Friday.

Fashion sales fell by 13.1% compared with the same week last year, but cashmere sales rose by 6% as the winter season gets under way.

Tthe retailer flagged the success of its in-store events – which had a 16% footfall increase and 17.2% sales increase compared to last year.

Last week, John Lewis reported that sales during the 10 days surrounding Black Friday had risen by 13% year on year – with “a record week of sales” across menswear, and bestsellers including Barbour clothing for men and women.