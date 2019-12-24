John Lewis sales down ahead of Christmas

Fashion sales at John Lewis were down 5.1% for the week ending 21 December, compared with the same week last year.

Total sales at John Lewis were also down 5.1%. However, womenswear sales bucked the trend with sales up by 3.5%.

The retailer said the figures were a result of the continued effects of a “strong Black Friday”.

“Our announcement on Friday that we were extending the deadline for Click & Collect orders to Christmas Eve, at both John Lewis and for the first time 294 Waitrose shops, increased online orders at the end of the week,” the retailer said in a statement.

Earlier this month, fashion sales at John Lewis fell by 13.1% for the week to 14 December, compared with the same week last year.

Sales during the 10 days surrounding Black Friday rose 13% year on year at John Lewis, with a “record week of sales” across menswear and bestsellers including Barbour.