Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

John Lewis slips down employer rankings

13 March 2020By

Full screenjohn lewis glasgow

John Lewis & Partners has tumbled down the UK retail employer rankings following a difficult year, the latest data from Indeed has shown. 

The department store fell from first place to eighth in 2019 and has now slipped further to 11th place in Indeed’s 2020 employee rankings of the top UK retailers to work for. 

As partners in the business, John Lewis’s employees share in its profits through bonus schemes. However, they received a bonus of just 2% for the year to 25 January after group profits fell by 23% to £123m

Selfridges made its first appearance in the top 15 rankings in fifth place, and fellow luxury department store Harrods placed ninth.

Clarks, which appointed management consultancy McKinsey & Co to help review the business in November, ranked sixth. It has 553 shops in the UK and Ireland and almost 12,000 employees. 

Footwear rival Schuh scraped in at 15, just behind Marks & Spencer at 13. 

Top 15 UK retailers to work for, as rated by their employees (source: Indeed)
 Ranking Employer
 1 Wren Kitchens
 2 Whole Foods Market 
 3 Lush Cosmetics 
 4 HMV 
 5 Selfridges 
 6 Clarks
 7 The Perfume Shop 
 8 Sofology 
 9 Harrods 
 10 The Body Shop 
 11 John Lewis & Partners 
 12 IKEA 
 13 Marks & Spencer 
 14 Dreams 
 15 Schuh 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.