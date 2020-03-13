John Lewis slips down employer rankings

John Lewis & Partners has tumbled down the UK retail employer rankings following a difficult year, the latest data from Indeed has shown.

The department store fell from first place to eighth in 2019 and has now slipped further to 11th place in Indeed’s 2020 employee rankings of the top UK retailers to work for.

As partners in the business, John Lewis’s employees share in its profits through bonus schemes. However, they received a bonus of just 2% for the year to 25 January after group profits fell by 23% to £123m.

Selfridges made its first appearance in the top 15 rankings in fifth place, and fellow luxury department store Harrods placed ninth.

Clarks, which appointed management consultancy McKinsey & Co to help review the business in November, ranked sixth. It has 553 shops in the UK and Ireland and almost 12,000 employees.

Footwear rival Schuh scraped in at 15, just behind Marks & Spencer at 13.