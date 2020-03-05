John Lewis staff to receive token bonus as profits collapse

John Lewis Partnership employees will receive a bonus of just 2% – their lowest payout since 1953 – after its group profits fell by almost a quarter for the year to 25 January.
Profit before tax at the company, which comprises John Lewis and Waitrose, fell by 23% to £123m. Gross sales were down 1.5% for the year to £11.5bn.
New chairman Sharon White said the fall in profits was largely due to “significantly reduced” profitability at John Lewis. The department store chain reported an operating loss before PB of £37m, down from a £92.6m profit last year. Operating profit before PB, exceptional items and IFRS 16 fell by 65.5% to £39m.
The partnership is launching a strategic review with the aim of reversing the profit decline, and stressed that the partners and customers will come first in all its decisions.
White noted that a drastic transformation was needed, which could take up to five years to show success. Right-sizing the store estate by repurposing or closing stores and opening in new locations will be a priority, as will developing new services “outside of retail”.
The review is set to be completed by autumn 2020, when the business will report on its findings.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
darren hoggett5 March 2020 10:10 am
Five years is too late. Having the 'right size stores' is just plain common sense, so why hasn't this always been the case? Although JLP have been better than many, it shows how asleep at the wheel big retailers in general have been over the last decade, as they haven't had the skills to understand the transition to physical to online shopping and what that incurs to the existing business model.
It's better to be a much smaller, but better, flexible, viable company than a big bloated whale on the slide - but that kind of talk is never going to get you promoted, so it doesn't happen until it is (almost) too late. Somebody can then come in on big salary to make the decisions that that many could see years before and get the credit in the process.
JLP is still a good brand with its middle class overtones and a whiff of old money and nostalgia. However, by the time they get to where they want to be - and that is no means certain - the whole circus may have changed again, so time is very much of the essence.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment