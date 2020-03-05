John Lewis staff to receive token bonus as profits collapse

John Lewis Partnership employees will receive a bonus of just 2% – their lowest payout since 1953 – after its group profits fell by almost a quarter for the year to 25 January.

Profit before tax at the company, which comprises John Lewis and Waitrose, fell by 23% to £123m. Gross sales were down 1.5% for the year to £11.5bn.

New chairman Sharon White said the fall in profits was largely due to “significantly reduced” profitability at John Lewis. The department store chain reported an operating loss before PB of £37m, down from a £92.6m profit last year. Operating profit before PB, exceptional items and IFRS 16 fell by 65.5% to £39m.

The partnership is launching a strategic review with the aim of reversing the profit decline, and stressed that the partners and customers will come first in all its decisions.

White noted that a drastic transformation was needed, which could take up to five years to show success. Right-sizing the store estate by repurposing or closing stores and opening in new locations will be a priority, as will developing new services “outside of retail”.

The review is set to be completed by autumn 2020, when the business will report on its findings.