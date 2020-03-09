John Lewis to air first spring TV ad

John Lewis & Partners is launching its first product-focused television campaign outside its Christmas and Clearance promotion periods.

The spring 20 campaign will show at 9pm this evening on ITV, promoting the department store’s home and fashion offering. It will also include beauty for the first time ever in a John Lewis TV ad.

Featuring more than 200 products, almost 60% of which are own brand, John Lewis said the advert “recognises customers’ mindset shift as we enter the spring season, and demonstrates how the retailer can help build a new-season style that is as unique as its customers are”.

Marketing director Martin George said: ”We know that our customers want to hear more from us outside of the Christmas period, which is why we’ve launched our first ever spring TV-led advertising campaign, enabling us as a business to connect with more people in the most relevant way.

”This campaign showcases our credentials as a brand in tune with modern living, and our expertise in design across our own brand products and the very best of the brands we offer across fashion, beauty and home.”

Last week John Lewis Partnership revealed that group profits had fallen by almost a quarter in the year to 25 January.

Profit before tax fell by 23% to £123m, and gross sales were down 1.5% to £11.5bn. As a result, employees – or “partners” as they are known – will receive a bonus of just 2%.

New chairman Sharon White announced a strategic review with the aim of reversing the profit decline. However, industry sources told Drapers that John Lewis must take remedial action before autumn in order to thwart its “fall from grace”.